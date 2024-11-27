FDA smart cards available at one-window counter for property owners

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has prepared and made available smart cards at its one-window counter for property owners in FDA-controlled residential colonies and commercial markets. Director General (DG) FDA said that FDA had prepared 2,367 smart cards and informed the property owners to collect their cards from one-window counter. He said that 657 property owners received their cards whereas 216 smart cards were re-prepared as ownerships were changed due to transfer of properties. He said that 1,494 smart cards are available at one-window counter and necessary facilities were provided to facilitate the property owners.

WASA playing role to make dengue campaign successful: MD

On the directions of Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Amir Aziz, the citizen liaison cell staff visited Government Girls Primary School, Chiban Road for the awareness of anti-dengue campaign on Tuesday. The staff provided awareness to students about preventive measures for safety from dengue mosquitoes. They said that awareness to youth for eradication of dengue mosquitoes in streets and homes is very important and urged the students to keep their homes neat and clean, drain water from lawns, corridors and rooftops and dry the dispensers and refrigerator trays.

The MD urged every person of the society to play their role to control dengue mosquitoes. He said that WASA staff, especially CLC staff, was playing a key role to make the dengue campaign successful.