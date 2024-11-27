Wednesday, November 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur hears complaints against SSGCL & SEPCO

Our Staff Reporter
November 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  The Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office Sukkur on Tuesday headed by Syed Mehmood Ali Shah,and Professor Dr Abdul waheed indhar conducted an outreach hearing in Larkana circuit House which aimed to address public complaints against Federal Government departments, specifically Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO).

A total of 52 complaints were heard,with 36 related to SSGCL and 16 related to SEPCO. Deputy Manager Billing from SSGC, Saeed Ahmed Korejo, and representatives from SEPCO, including Executive Engineer Riaz Ali Mangi, Revenue Officers Saddarudin Shaikh, Shah Murad Jatoi and Aijaz Ali were present to address the complaints.

The Regional head emphasized the importance of timely resolution of public complaints and advised the concerned agencies to establish effective internal mechanisms to prevent such issues from recurring.

Kurram death toll rises to 99 as rival groups breach ceasefire

He warned that if the agencies fail to address public grievances promptly, the Federal Ombudsman’s Office will be compelled to intervene.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1732596772.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024