Gold price plunges by Rs4,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased further by Rs4,100 and was sold at Rs274,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs278,400, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs3,515 to Rs235,168 from Rs238,683 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs215,571 from Rs218,793. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $41 to $2,631 from $2,672, the Association reported.