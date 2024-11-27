Gold prices rebound in Pakistan after two days of decline

After two consecutive days of steep declines, gold prices in Pakistan saw an upward trend on Wednesday, mirroring global market movements.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs1,600, settling at Rs275,900, as reported by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,372, reaching Rs236,540.

In the international market, gold prices also edged higher, climbing by $16 to $2,647 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market experienced a significant drop of Rs50, settling at Rs3,400 per tola.