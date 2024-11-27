Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Gold prices rebound in Pakistan after two days of decline

Web Desk
7:53 PM | November 27, 2024
Business

After two consecutive days of steep declines, gold prices in Pakistan saw an upward trend on Wednesday, mirroring global market movements.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs1,600, settling at Rs275,900, as reported by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,372, reaching Rs236,540.

In the international market, gold prices also edged higher, climbing by $16 to $2,647 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market experienced a significant drop of Rs50, settling at Rs3,400 per tola.

