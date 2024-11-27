Govt committed to ensure rule of law: KP CS

Peshawar - Chief Secretary (CS) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, has underscored the critical importance of restoring peace and stability in Kurram district, reiterating the government’s strong commitment to ensuring the rule of law.

He was addressing a Grand Peace Jirga convened at the Commissioner House in Kohat to deliberate on the prevailing situation in Kurram district and devise a roadmap for enduring peace.

The Jirga was attended by leading religious figures from both the Sunni and Shia sects.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that a consultative process with local elders was integral to crafting a sustainable peace framework. He assured the participants that the government would implement their suggestions and recommendations effectively.

He condemned the violence, stating that such acts of inhumanity must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Anti-state and anti-social elements responsible for unrest in Kurram district would be brought to justice, he said.

Commissioner of Kohat Division, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah, announced that all future meetings of the Peace Jirga would continue in Kohat, ensuring an ongoing consultation process to address pressing concerns and reinforce communal harmony.