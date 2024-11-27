Gujar Khan bar association observes strike over registration of terrorism case against PTI leaders, activists

Gujar khan - The Bar Association in observed a strike on Tuesday to record a protest over the registration of a terrorism case against PTI leaders and activists, including an advocate from bar, by Dhamial police station of Rawalpindi on Sunday.

According to details, the case was registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asif posted at Dhamial PS under 15 sections of the law, including section 7-Anti-Terrorism Act, criminal conspiracy, obstructing police from performing duty, blocking road and other relevant sections of the law.

The First Information Report (FIR) reveals that the police have charged Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, former president Dr. Arif Alvi, Omer Ayub, Sheryar Riaz, Atif Riaz, Hammad Azhar, Khurshid Khan, and Asad Qasir for rejecting to retract their call for the protest scheduled on November 24; while Ajmal Sabir Raja, Chaudhry Ameer Afzal, Chaudhry Mohammad Nazir, Ziad Khalique Kiani, and Ex-MNA candidate of PTI from Tariq Aziz Bhatti, who were at the forefront of the protests, included several others: PTI MPA from Chaudhry Javaid Kausar, Farrukh Mahmood Sial, Shahzada Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Aslam, Raja Sohail Kiani, Rashid Mehmood Minhas, Chaudhry Tikka Khan, Raja Azhar, Chaudhary Shahid Hamid, Raja Saqib, Mohammad Tauqeer, Babar Shahzad, Azhar Abbas, Mudassar, Afsar Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Tajamal Ijaz, Nayyar Abbas, Adeel Abbas, Nigah Hussain, Saleem Manzar, Mateenul Hassan Dadu Iqbal, Saqib Zia, Tanveer Iqbal, Imdadullah, Mehmood Khan, Abdullah Amin, and Mohammad Usama. This group, along with an estimated 100 to 200 unidentified individuals, obstructed Dhamial Road by igniting old tyres.

In a statement on Tuesday, Raja Danial Ameen, the general secretary of Bar Association condemned the registration of the terrorism case against bar member, Advocate Raja Sohail Kiani, and termed it an instance of police high-handedness and state brutality. He added that the legal fraternity in recorded its protest as a strike, and demanded to discharge the case against the lawyer.