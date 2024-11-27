Wednesday, November 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gujranwala ATC grants one-day exemption to PTI leaders in May 9 case

Gujranwala ATC grants one-day exemption to PTI leaders in May 9 case
Web Desk
5:18 PM | November 27, 2024
National

A Gujranwala Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved one-day exemptions for PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul in connection with the May 9 case.

Interim bail applications for Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, and Ahmed Chattha were scheduled for hearing, but none of the accused appeared in court. Citing road closures, the accused sought exemptions from personal attendance.

The court initially accepted Ahmed Chattha’s exemption plea and instructed the legal teams of Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul to submit similar applications. Their counsels later filed the necessary pleas, which were also granted.

The court adjourned the hearing until December 19.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1732681367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024