Gujranwala ATC grants one-day exemption to PTI leaders in May 9 case

A Gujranwala Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved one-day exemptions for PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul in connection with the May 9 case.

Interim bail applications for Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, and Ahmed Chattha were scheduled for hearing, but none of the accused appeared in court. Citing road closures, the accused sought exemptions from personal attendance.

The court initially accepted Ahmed Chattha’s exemption plea and instructed the legal teams of Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul to submit similar applications. Their counsels later filed the necessary pleas, which were also granted.

The court adjourned the hearing until December 19.