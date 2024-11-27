Hardcore robber killed by accomplices’ fire during police shootout in Lahore

The Model Town Organised Crime Unit (OCU) reported that a notorious robber, Shehbaz Khan, was killed by gunfire from his own accomplices during a police shootout in the Factory Area jurisdiction on Tuesday night.

Police stated that Khan, infamous for spreading terror in the city, was involved in multiple heinous crimes, including murders, attempted murders, kidnappings for ransom, and robberies.

According to officials, Khan was being escorted by police for evidence recovery when his accomplices ambushed the police team, attempting to free him. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Khan was fatally shot by his own associates.

The attackers managed to escape under the cover of darkness, prompting the police to launch a search operation to apprehend the fleeing suspects.