ICC to decide Champions Trophy venue amid ongoing dispute

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to hold a pivotal board meeting on November 29 to finalize the venue and format for next year’s , which remains in limbo due to India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan.

The virtual meeting, chaired by outgoing ICC Chairman Greg Barclay, will feature ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and representatives from 12 full-member nations and three associate members. This will be Barclay's final meeting, as Jay Shah, the current secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will assume the role on December 1.

India’s decision to skip travel to Pakistan has spurred discussions around a potential hybrid model, with neutral venues like Dubai being considered. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has remained firm in its stance to host the tournament solely in Pakistan. Sources suggest the ICC may lean towards a hybrid model, though there are reports of a possible vote to strip Pakistan of hosting rights altogether.

Time is running short, with only 84 days left before the tournament’s scheduled start on February 19, and no official schedule has been released. While the PCB has submitted a proposed schedule, the ICC has yet to confirm it, citing unresolved questions about India’s participation.

The PCB has also demanded clarity from the ICC regarding India’s refusal to travel, but no official response has been received. Should a hybrid model be rejected and India maintains its stance, Sri Lanka might replace them in the tournament. However, this outcome could lead to significant financial losses, as broadcasters have reportedly threatened legal action against the ICC if the highly anticipated India-Pakistan matches are not included in the event.

The ICC’s decision will have far-reaching implications for the tournament, teams, and fans worldwide, as the countdown to February begins.