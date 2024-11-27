Internet services restores across Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Internet services have partially resumed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called off its protest in the federal capital, which had prompted a major government crackdown.

Services had been suspended for two days on the orders of the Interior Ministry, though users are still reporting glitches in social media app functionality.

Authorities have also begun removing containers from key routes in the twin cities, signaling a return to normalcy. Roads including the Faizabad Flyover, Murree Road, and the Faizabad Interchange, which had been closed for several days, have now reopened.

Major motorways, including the M1 (Islamabad to Lahore), M2 (Sialkot to Lahore), M3, M4, M5, and the Multan-Sukkur Motorway, are also open to all traffic after prolonged closures.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the areas between D-Chowk and Khyber Plaza, where he met law enforcement personnel and commended their efforts and bravery during the crackdown.