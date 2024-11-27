Wednesday, November 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Internet services restores across Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Internet services restores across Islamabad, Rawalpindi
Web Desk
2:30 PM | November 27, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, National

Internet services have partially resumed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called off its protest in the federal capital, which had prompted a major government crackdown.

Services had been suspended for two days on the orders of the Interior Ministry, though users are still reporting glitches in social media app functionality.

Authorities have also begun removing containers from key routes in the twin cities, signaling a return to normalcy. Roads including the Faizabad Flyover, Murree Road, and the Faizabad Interchange, which had been closed for several days, have now reopened.

Major motorways, including the M1 (Islamabad to Lahore), M2 (Sialkot to Lahore), M3, M4, M5, and the Multan-Sukkur Motorway, are also open to all traffic after prolonged closures.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the areas between D-Chowk and Khyber Plaza, where he met law enforcement personnel and commended their efforts and bravery during the crackdown.

Security sources deny rumors of casualties during Islamabad protest

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1732681367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024