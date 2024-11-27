Israeli PM says security cabinet approves ceasefire deal in Lebanon

TEL AVIV - Listing Israel’s achievements in the many theaters of the ongoing conflict, Prime Minister Netanyahu says that he is “determined to do everything necessary in order to prevent Iran from attaining a nuclear weapon.”

In Gaza, he promises to complete the elimination of Hamas, bring the hostages home, and make sure Gaza never again serves as a territory from which to threaten Israel. Netanyahu says that Israel has killed around 20,000 Palestinians there.

Turning to Syria, Netanyahu threatens the regime, saying that “[Syrian President Bashar] Assad must understand, he is playing with fire.” On Lebanon, Netanyahu says that after more than a year of fighting, “it’s not the same Hezbollah. We’ve sent it back decades.”

He notes that Israel killed its leader Hassan Nasrallah and most of its senior leadership, took out thousands of fighters, destroyed thousands of rockets and closed down the tunnels on the border. Israel has also “attacked strategic sites across Lebanon, and brought down dozens of terror towers in Dahiyeh,” he boasts.

Meanwhile, Yair Golan, who heads a union of left-wing parties called The Democrats, says Israel can also reach a hostage deal to end the war in Gaza “if its possible to end the fighting in the north with Hezbollah.”

“One-hundred-and-one hostages are waiting for us to save them, but this government is sending soldiers to war to save itself,” Golan charges following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s televised address. He calls on Netanyahu to “immediately” remove from his lapel the yellow ribbon pan that signifies support for the hostages. Opposition MK Avigdor Liberman, leader of the hawkish Yisrael Beytenu party, also bashes Netanyahu over the ceasefire deal. “Netanyahu said until total victory, he just didn’t say the victory of which side,” Liberman writes on X.