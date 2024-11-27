JI Emir calls for release of all political prisoners

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has reiterated his stance that election winners should be allowed to assume their rightful positions, and those who lose must not be imposed on the people. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he criticized the imposition of representatives who won through fraudulent means, particularly by exploiting Form 47. “From the Karachi mayoral election to the general elections, those installed through rigged Form 47 have robbed the people of their democratic rights,” he stated. Rehman declared that the current government is a product of electoral manipulation, calling it a “fraudulent regime formed through Form 47.” He argued that the PTI had actually secured at least a two-thirds majority in the general elections, and the people’s mandate was deliberately undermined. He demanded the immediate establishment of a judicial commission to address these electoral discrepancies and to restore the people’s genuine government based on the accurate results reflected in Form 45.

The JI chief called for the release of all political prisoners, including PTI chairman Imran Khan, and urged the annulment of the controversial 26th constitutional amendment, which he deemed undemocratic.

Rehman also issued a stern warning against the use of violent tactics, stating, “Those who adopt the path of violence are digging their own graves.”