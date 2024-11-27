Jirga deliberates on Kurram situation

Peshawar - A grand Peace Jirga was convened at the Commissioner House in Kohat, bringing together influential Sunni and Shia elders alongside key government officials to deliberate on the prevailing situation in Kurram district and devise a roadmap for enduring peace.

The participants included the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary; the Inspector General of Police, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur; the Commissioner of Kohat Division, Motasim Billah; as well as Sunni and Shia leaders.

Addressing the Jirga, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary underscored the critical importance of restoring peace and stability in Kurram district, reiterating the government’s strong commitment to ensuring the rule of law. He emphasized that the consultative process with local elders was integral to crafting a sustainable peace framework and assured participants that the government would implement their suggestions and recommendations effectively.

Reflecting on recent incidents in Kurram, the Chief Secretary condemned the violence unequivocally, stating, “What transpired in Kurram district is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the principles of a civilized society. Such acts of inhumanity must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Anti- state and anti-social elements responsible for the unrest in Kurram district will be brought to justice.”

Commissioner Motasim Billah announced that all future meetings of the Peace Jirga would continue in Kohat, ensuring an ongoing consultation process to address pressing concerns and reinforce communal harmony.