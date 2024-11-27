JUI-F says doesn’t support PTI protests

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) has said that it does not support Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)’s ongoing protest campaign. Senior party leaders said the Sukkur Babul Islam Conference on November 28 was a party event not related to PTI.

Last week, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman criticized PTI’s frequent street protests, describing them as ineffective and poorly strategized.

He suggested PTI focus on a singular, decisive action rather than prolonged agitation, which he believes has diminished their credibility. The JUI-F chief highlighted JUI-F’s disciplined approach, citing their “14 million marches,” which caused no disruption or damage. He emphasized that PTI’s protests are increasingly being “exposed,” posing challenges to their impact. JUI-F leaders said the Sindh Bab-ul-Islam Conference, scheduled for November 28, in Sukkur, is a major event organized by the party.

It aims to address crucial issues affecting Sindh, including disputes over Indus River water, agricultural challenges, and law and order.

The conference is expected to feature prominent leaders and stakeholders, focusing on advocating for fair water rights, sustainable agricultural policies, and socio-economic justice. It will also highlight the madrassa issues.