Justice Jamal recuses himself from SC bench in houbara bustard case

ISLAMABAD - Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail Tuesday recused himself from the constitutional bench for the hearing of the houbara bustard case. A five-member bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din, and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali conducted hearing of a number of cases. During the hearing, Justice Mandokhail stated that he as a judge of the Balochistan High Court had previously heard a case related to hunting of houbara bustard, therefore, it is inappropriate to hear it in the Supreme Court, therefore recused from the bench.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman argued that the hunting of the houbara bustard was similar to the officially permitted hunting of the Markhor (Ibex). Rehman referred to Markhor hunting as “trophy hunting,” a practice where hunting is allowed for specific animals under regulated conditions. However, Justice Mandokhel told him that there is a difference between houbara bustard hunting and Ibex trophy hunting, pointing out that the two practices are distinct. Justice Musarat Hilali stated that Houbara bustards are migratory birds, further highlighting the difference in their classification. Former Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court had also raised serious concerns in a dissent note regarding the majority decision that overturned the 2015 ban on hunting Houbara bustard. The hunting season officially begins on November 3, 2024, and end at sunset on February 28, 2025. During this period, hunters must comply with the established regulations regarding approved shotguns. The hearing of the case adjourned until next week.