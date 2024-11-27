Karachi cyclists pedal for education at TCF’s ‘Cycle for Change’

LAHORE - Over 300 cyclists, including a prominent group from Islamabad, participated in The Citizens Foundation’s (TCF) annual ‘Cycle for Change’ event in Karachi. The event, organized by the Supporters of TCF (STCF), aims to raise awareness and funds for education. Cyclists gathered at TCF’s Shirin Sultan Dossa Campus in Qayyumabad to support the cause. Since its inception in 2021, the event has united the community in its mission to educate underprivileged children across Pakistan. With TCF’s ongoing efforts, including 301,000 students enrolled in 2,033 schools nationwide, the event continues to grow in support and impact.