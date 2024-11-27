Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Khanewal leader commends Punjab govt’s sports facilities

Staff Reporter
November 27, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

KHANEWAL  -   Mian Ikramullah Kamboh, senior leader of PML-N and member of District Peace Committee, recently visited the District Table Tennis Academy at the Sports Gymnasium, Khanewal. Accompanied by notable figures, including Anjum Bashir Sheikh, President of Senior Working Journalist Forum, and Amber Bashir Sheikh, President of District Table Tennis Association, Kamboh praised the high-quality sports facilities available. Expressing his satisfaction, Kamboh noted the improvement in the stadium’s infrastructure and the international-standard amenities, which were previously lacking. He commended the efforts of the DDO for transforming the grounds and acknowledged the positive impact of the Punjab government’s sports promotion initiatives under CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

Staff Reporter

