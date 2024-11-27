Khurram’s Turmoil

The recent sectarian violence in Kurram, where at least 54 people have been brutally killed in recent clashes, is yet another grim reminder of the deep divisions that plague this picturesque yet troubled region. The Shia-Sunni divide, a centuries-old fault line, continues to erupt in deadly violence, with Kurram becoming its most tragic killing field.

As a nation, we have watched such conflicts unfold for decades, but the recent escalation—rooted in land disputes demands not just condemnation but concrete action. The people of Kurram deserve more than headlines filled with bloodshed. They deserve hope. Kurram is no stranger to sectarian strife. This border district, home to a significant Shia population in an overwhelmingly Sunni nation, has been a flashpoint for conflict for years. Recent figures are staggering: in July 2023, a land dispute spiraled into clashes that claimed at least 30 lives and left 145 injured. Now, in November 2024, escalating violence has left 54 people dead and displaced over 300 families, who have fled their homes to seek safety in neighboring areas.

According to reports, the violence has intensified with the involvement of tribal groups from Alizai, Bagan, Baleechkhel, and Kharkalay, who continue to battle over land ownership and tribal disputes. The recent spate of fighting has turned some areas of Lower Kurram into war zones, further crippling the region’s already fragile infrastructure.

These numbers, however, fail to capture the true cost of the violence. Schools have shut down. Hospitals have stopped functioning. Families live in fear, their lives disrupted by cycles of retaliatory attacks. Humanitarian conditions are worsening, with hundreds of displaced families lacking necessities. The social fabric of Kurram is tearing apart, and the consequences ripple across the nation. Part of the problem lies in the failure to address triggers of conflict. A vast majority of conflicts in Kurram and the broader tribal belt are rooted in disputes over land ownership, yet little has been done to address this over the years. Land settlement in Kurram, particularly in certain areas, was carried out during the British era before Pakistan’s partition in 1947. However, more than 70 years later, no substantial progress has been made to expand or reform these settlements. Land disputes remain a powder keg, with the government failing to implement land settlements or provide a fair and reliable mechanism for arbitration.

Moreover, the government’s inability to establish a stronghold in Kurram has exacerbated tensions. Governance in the tribal belt has historically been weak, leaving a vacuum for militant groups and local strongmen to exploit. Security forces are often deployed reactively, arriving too late to prevent bloodshed, and their presence is viewed with suspicion by many in the region. This is not just a failure of administration; it is a failure of imagination.

For years, we have treated Kurram as a remote problem, far removed from the power corridors of Islamabad. But sectarian violence in one corner of Pakistan erodes trust in the state across the nation. It emboldens extremists, deepens divisions, and weakens our collective resolve.

To address the long-standing disputes in Kurram, the federal government must establish a Special Administrative Authority tasked with resolving all tribal disputes, settling land ownership issues, and enforcing laws equitably. This body should operate with the full backing of the state and include representatives from all stakeholder groups, including Shia and Sunni communities, tribal elders, and neutral adjudicators. Fast-tracking land settlement and dispute resolution must be a priority. The government must survey and document all disputed land, establish transparent arbitration mechanisms, and enforce agreements with the help of impartial administrative officers. Land settlements will not only reduce disputes but also create a foundation for sustainable development in the region.

The road to peace in Kurram will not be easy, but it is essential. Religious leaders from both Shia and Sunni communities must take the lead in condemning violence and advocating for peace. The government can facilitate these dialogues, offering platforms where grievances can be aired without fear of retribution. Involving tribal elders in these conversations is key to resolving disputes over land ownership. Unemployment and poverty exacerbate tensions, making young men susceptible to exploitation by militant groups. The government should introduce job programs specifically tailored to Kurram - these programs can help rebuild the local economy while fostering inter-community collaboration.

Presently, immediate humanitarian aid is crucial for displaced families. Food, medical supplies, and shelter must be provided, and steps should be taken to rehabilitate those who have lost their homes and livelihoods. Kurram needs a robust and impartial state presence. This means strengthening law enforcement, ensuring equitable access to justice, and holding those who incite violence accountable—regardless of their sect or status.

Kurram’s tragedy is a stain on our conscience as a nation. It is easy to blame history, geography, or external forces, but these are excuses that allow us to ignore our collective responsibility. The truth is, we have the tools to address this crisis—but only if we act with urgency and compassion.

The people of Kurram deserve more than survival; they deserve dignity and prosperity. It is time to bridge the divide, heal the wounds, and rebuild a region that has suffered for far too long. If we fail to act now, the next tragedy will not be a question of “if,” but “when.”

Marium Zaafir Khan

The writer is a development practitioner based in Islamabad. She tweets @MariumZiaKhan.