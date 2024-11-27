Kurram tragedy: PPP to observe 57th Foundation Day with simplicity

LAHORE - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to observe its 57th Foundation Day with utmost simplicity due to Kurram tragedy. This decision was approved by the General Secretary of PPP Central Punjab, Syed Hassan Murtaza, in a meeting chaired by Provincial Monitoring Committee Convener Usman Malik at Abid Siddiqui’s residence here on Tuesday. On this occasion, Hassan Murtaza stated that on November 30, workers’ conventions will be held with simplicity, without drumbeats or fireworks. During the meeting, members of the Monitoring Committee unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the brutal terrorism and killings in Parachinar. The resolution expressed profound condolences to bereaved families in this difficult time.

It was emphasized that the Parachinar incident is a glaring example of rising insecurity and lawlessness in the country. The resolution demanded that the government take immediate action to bring the perpetrators to justice. The PPP also called for a thorough investigation into the incident and urged the government to implement concrete measures to prevent such events in the future. The party expressed solidarity with the people of Parachinar and the families of the victims and vowed to continue the struggle for justice, peace, and stability in Pakistan. Hassan Murtaza further stated that Foundation Day will be celebrated at prominent public locations in 26 districts of the Central Punjab. The meeting was attended by Dr. Khayam Hafeez, Dr. Ahsan Manzar, Imran Athwal, Khalid Butt, Masood Malik, Rao Khalid, Naseem Sabir, and Mudassar Shakir.