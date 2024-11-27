Lahore ATC rejects Imran Khan’s bail pleas in eight cases, including Jinnah House attack

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore dismissed bail applications filed by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday in connection with eight cases, including the high-profile attack.

Presided over by Judge Manzar Ali Gul, the court announced the reserved verdict related to the violent incidents of May 9, which involved attacks on military installations and sensitive sites.

The prosecution alleged that Imran Khan orchestrated assaults on over 200 critical installations, labeling the incidents as acts of rebellion and attacks on state infrastructure.

Among the cases for which bail was denied were the assault on Askari Tower and the arson attack on Shadman Police Station. Khan’s legal team had sought relief in multiple related incidents, but the court rejected their pleas.