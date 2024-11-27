Lahore’s Toxic Air

Air pollution in Pakistan, particularly in Lahore, has escalated to hazardous levels, posing severe threats to public health and the environment. Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) recently exceeded 1,000, prompting the Punjab government to shut educational institutions from November 7 to 17. However, the authorities remain reactive, favouring short-term measures over sustainable solutions.

While actions such as closing brick kilns and banning crop burning have been implemented, enforcement remains sporadic. The recent amendment to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance, increasing fines for polluting vehicles, is a step forward but far from adequate. Compounding the crisis are cross-border pollutants from India and poor local waste management, with India showing little interest in collaborative solutions. The onset of winter worsens air pollution, intensifying health risks, especially for children and the elderly.

Efforts like penalising smoke-emitting vehicles and adopting zigzag kiln technology are commendable but insufficient. The government must prioritise renewable energy and phase out coal-fired plants, as evidenced by the recent coal demand from the Sahiwal Power Plant.

In the interim, citizens should wear fine-particle masks, limit outdoor activities, and monitor AQI levels. Lahore’s deteriorating air quality serves as an urgent warning: without decisive action, other cities may face similar crises. Addressing air pollution requires a unified effort by the government, experts, and the public. The authorities must treat this as a public health emergency and implement consistent, well-planned strategies to safeguard our cities, environment, and health.

MOIN AHMED AWAN,

Kandhkot.