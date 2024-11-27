Wednesday, November 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lahore second, Karachi ranks fourth among world's most polluted cities

Lahore second, Karachi ranks fourth among world's most polluted cities
Web Desk
12:39 PM | November 27, 2024
National

Lahore was ranked as the second most polluted city in the world on Wednesday, while Karachi secured the fourth spot among the globe’s most polluted metropolises.

 Within Pakistan, Multan topped the list of polluted cities with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 324, followed by Lahore at 305.

Peshawar ranked third on the national list, trailed by Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

Punjab has been grappling with severe air pollution and smog as winter sets in, despite provincial authorities' efforts to curb hazardous conditions. The pollution, fueled by low-grade diesel emissions, agricultural burning, and cooling winter temperatures, has significantly impacted public health, with Lahore consistently ranking among the most polluted cities globally.

At its peak, Lahore's air pollution reached levels more than 80 times higher than WHO's acceptable limits. The government has implemented measures to mitigate the crisis, including closing schools and restricting business operating hours to reduce exposure to the toxic smog.

Record of cases against Shah Mehmood Qureshi presented in ATC

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1732681367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024