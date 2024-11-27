Lebanon maintains border crossing with Syria after cease-fire

Lebanon began to maintain Al-Masnaa border crossing with Syria on Wednesday, shortly after a cease-fire deal with Israel came into force.

Public Works Minister Ali Hamieh said on his X account that his ministry started maintenance at the crossing and highway connecting Lebanon and Syria to reopen it.

The border crossing area in eastern Lebanon came under Israeli attacks last month, rendering it inoperative.

Lebanon and Syria are connected by six official border crossings: Jdeidet Yabous, Dabousiyah, Jusiyah, Talkalakh, Matribah, and Arida.

Almost all the crossings between the two countries were struck by the Israeli army in the course of its onslaught on Lebanon.

The cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon took effect early Wednesday, hours after US President Joe Biden said a proposal to end the conflict had been reached, amid hopes it would stop Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese towns and cities and end the year-long cross-border fighting.

Over 3,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.