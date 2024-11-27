Louise Evans joins World Rugby executive board as independent director and audit chair

has appointed as an independent director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, strengthening its newly restructured Executive Board.

The revamped Board includes elected officers, independent directors, and player representatives, tasked with driving an ambitious growth strategy. Key focus areas include fan engagement, women’s rugby, commercial expansion, world-class events, and entering new markets.

Evans, a seasoned expert in sports finance, risk, and governance, brings extensive experience from her tenure as Group Finance Director at Williams Formula One and as an advisor to Red Bull Technology Group on regulatory matters. Her expertise spans across global businesses, including Non-Executive Director roles at AB Dynamics plc and Gooch & Housego plc.

Chair Brett Robinson praised Evans for her distinguished career in Formula One and her ability to offer fresh perspectives to rugby's growth strategy.

Evans expressed enthusiasm about her new role, aiming to leverage her cross-industry insights to support rugby’s development as a global sport and entertainment product, especially in the lead-up to the USA Rugby World Cups.

She joins a diverse and dynamic Executive Board, including figures such as Chief Executive Alan Gilpin, Angela Ruggiero, Rob Kearney, and Melodie Robinson, with one independent position still to be filled.