Wednesday, November 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LRCA honours Rana Sohail Manzoor with Lifetime Achievement Award

LRCA honours Rana Sohail Manzoor with Lifetime Achievement Award
Our Staff Reporter
November 27, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Former PCB umpire and Chairman of Umpire Committee at Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA), Rana Sohail Manzoor, was bestowed with a Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony held at the LRCA headquarters.

The award was jointly presented by former Pakistan cricket team captain Mohammad Yousuf and LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed to Rana Sohail’s son, Ali Sohail, as the recipient could not attend due to ill health. Rana Sohail has had an illustrious career supervising numerous domestic matches as a PCB umpire.

Currently, he serves as the Chairman of the Umpires and Scorers Committee at the LRCA. His notable contributions include honorary services in major tournaments like the Pakistan Challenge Cup, Ramadan T20 Cup, and LRCA Under-13 and Under-16 competitions.

In addition to his cricketing endeavors, Rana Sohail has held a distinguished position as Assistant Vice President in a private bank and is the President of Manzoor Brothers Cricket Club, actively working for the development of club cricket as part of Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed’s team. Both Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed and Mohammad Yousuf praised Rana Sohail’s efforts to enhance club cricket and the umpires’ department. Senior LRCA officials attending the ceremony prayed for his swift recovery, while his son, Ali Sohail, expressed gratitude to LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem for the honor bestowed on his father.

As AI gets real, slow and steady wins the race

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1732596772.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024