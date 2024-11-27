LRCA honours Rana Sohail Manzoor with Lifetime Achievement Award

LAHORE - Former PCB umpire and Chairman of Umpire Committee at Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA), Rana Sohail Manzoor, was bestowed with a Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony held at the LRCA headquarters.

The award was jointly presented by former Pakistan cricket team captain Mohammad Yousuf and LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed to Rana Sohail’s son, Ali Sohail, as the recipient could not attend due to ill health. Rana Sohail has had an illustrious career supervising numerous domestic matches as a PCB umpire.

Currently, he serves as the Chairman of the Umpires and Scorers Committee at the LRCA. His notable contributions include honorary services in major tournaments like the Pakistan Challenge Cup, Ramadan T20 Cup, and LRCA Under-13 and Under-16 competitions.

In addition to his cricketing endeavors, Rana Sohail has held a distinguished position as Assistant Vice President in a private bank and is the President of Manzoor Brothers Cricket Club, actively working for the development of club cricket as part of Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed’s team. Both Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed and Mohammad Yousuf praised Rana Sohail’s efforts to enhance club cricket and the umpires’ department. Senior LRCA officials attending the ceremony prayed for his swift recovery, while his son, Ali Sohail, expressed gratitude to LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem for the honor bestowed on his father.