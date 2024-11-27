Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Meeting reviews steps for polio drive in Battagram

NEWS WIRE
November 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Battagram  -  Deputy Commissioner of Battagram, Asif Ali Khan, chaired a meeting on Tuesday to finalize preparations for the upcoming polio campaign in the district.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Ayaz Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioners, health department officials, WHO representatives, and other relevant stakeholders.

During the session, the PEI focal person provided a detailed briefing on various aspects of the campaign. Deputy Commissioner Khan instructed the monitors to closely oversee all campaign activities and ensure a thorough review of the preparations.

He also directed the District Police Officer to provide timely and adequate security for the frontline polio workers.

Emphasising the importance of coordination, the Deputy Commissioner called for holding TPEC meetings at the tehsil level, updating micro plans, training vaccination teams, and ensuring that all departments actively contribute to the campaign’s success.

The participants pledged their full cooperation, affirming their commitment to eradicating polio.

In a message to parents, the Deputy Commissioner appealed for their support in ensuring that their children receive polio vaccinations, striving to make Battagram a polio-free district.

