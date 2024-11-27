Metro Bus Service restored in Islamabad after four-day suspension

The in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has resumed operations after being shut down for four days due to security concerns and maintenance work.

The suspension was prompted by the district administration’s directive following the announcement of protests by the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to prevent any potential incidents.

In Rawalpindi, additional track restoration work also contributed to the service disruption. The bus service remained non-operational from November 28 to December 1 in the city, while in Islamabad, routes from IJP to Pak Secretariat and Saddar Station to Faizabad were affected.

With the security situation now stabilized and maintenance completed, the has been fully restored, connecting Saddar Station in Rawalpindi to Pak Secretariat in Islamabad.