Minister Attaullah Tarar refutes claims of firing on PTI protesters

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, has firmly denied allegations of firing on PTI protesters, asserting that no fatalities occurred during the recent demonstrations in Islamabad.

During a nighttime visit to D-Chowk and Jinnah Avenue, Tarar addressed the media, dismissing PTI's claims as "baseless propaganda" aimed at deflecting attention from their own shortcomings. He emphasized that while the protesters were dispersed, no state forces resorted to firing.

The minister pointed to abandoned vehicles left behind, accusing PTI supporters of damaging public property. "It is beyond understanding what the actual objective of their protest was," he remarked, questioning the rationale behind the demonstration.

Tarar criticized the PTI leadership, highlighting what he described as a pattern of making grand statements but failing to follow through. He particularly mentioned that both Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly left the protest site together in the same vehicle.

The minister's comments underscore the growing political tensions, with each side accusing the other of misinformation and misconduct in the wake of the protest.