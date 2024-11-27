Minister reviews progress on wheat cultivation drive

Lahore - Punjab Agriculture & Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani presided over an important meeting at Agriculture House, Lahore, to review progress on the wheat cultivation campaign and other major projects, including the Chief Minister’s Kissan Package. Secretary of Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, was also present.

During the briefing, the minister was informed that wheat cultivation has been completed on 1.2 million acres across Punjab. All resources are being mobilized to meet the wheat cultivation target. Fertilizer, including DAP, is available in ample quantities across the province and is accessible to farmers at controlled rates. Applications have been received from farmers sowing wheat on larger areas under the Chief Minister’s “Grow More Wheat” Package, with an online application deadline of December 15, 2024. Additionally, strict monitoring is in place to ensure the availability of quality wheat seeds and fertilizers in markets.

It was further reported that 1.32 million applications have been received for the Chief Minister’s Kissan Card, with verification completed for 500,000 farmers. Through this card, agricultural inputs worth Rs 24 billion have been purchased across the province, with 92 percent of the funds used for fertilizer purchases. The minister praised the Chief Minister’s Kissan Card as a historic, farmer-friendly initiative, which now allows farmers to withdraw up to 30 percent in cash. Farmers in non-digitized areas can also apply for the Kissan Card, with the target number of cardholders increased from 500,000 to 750,000.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani also emphasized that, due to the Chief Minister’s policies promoting wheat production, agricultural inputs are abundantly available, significantly reducing farmers’ production costs. The purchasing process through the Kissan Card is being monitored, with strict action taken against any dealer involved in overcharging. Farmers can contact the Punjab Agriculture Department’s Agricultural Helpline at 0800-17000 for any complaints related to the Kissan Card.

During the meeting, the minister directed that purchases made via the Kissan Card be closely monitored, with stringent oversight against artificial shortages or price hikes of seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural pesticides.

Strict action will be taken against non-compliant dealers.

Under the Chief Minister’s Green Tractor Programme, allotment letters have been issued to 9,354 out of 9,500 successful farmers. Farmers have until December 5 to deposit their share of the payment for tractors at Bank of Punjab branches, with 3,363 farmers already having done so. Notably, 65 percent of successful applicants in the Green Tractor Program are small farmers.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani was also informed that 8,000 electric and diesel-operated tube wells across Punjab will be converted to solar power under the Chief Minister’s Solarization of Tube Wells Programme. Farmers unable to submit digital applications may apply through the Water Management offices. The CM has approved Rs 2.5 billion for this program, with allocations and draws conducted at the district level.

Under the Chief Minister’s Smog Control Programme, 1,000 Super Seeders have been provided to farmers. This year, over 75,000 acres of rice stubble have been scientifically managed using Super Seeders, preventing field burning. By July 2025, an additional 4,000 Super Seeders will be distributed to further reduce stubble burning.

Under the Chief Minister’s programme to promote tomato and onion cultivation, the targets for seasonal cultivation have been achieved, with tomatoes exceeding the area target. Off-season cultivation of tomatoes and onions has also surpassed the planned targets. Progress is also being made in establishing Agri-Malls according to the set timelines.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, reaffirmed the commitment to adhering strictly to the timelines of the Chief Minister’s Kissan Package. Efforts to achieve the wheat cultivation target involve active participation from Agriculture Extension staff, agricultural university students, and interns. He emphasized that the wheat cultivation target must be met at all costs.

Additional Secretary Agriculture (Planning) Captain (Retd) Waqas Rasheed, Director General Agriculture Choudhary Abdul Hamid, Dr. Abdul Qayyum, and other senior officials attended the meeting.