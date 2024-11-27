Mohammad Amir expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance

New York Strikers showcased their championship potential with a commanding performance at Zayed Cricket Stadium. The match witnessed an exceptional bowling display by Pakistan's pace sensation , while Sri Lankan opener Kusal Perera's explosive batting ensured a comprehensive victory for the Strikers.

New York Strikers demonstrated their prowess with a clinical performance against Team Abu Dhabi, securing a convincing 10-wicket victory in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. Team Abu Dhabi's innings never gained momentum as they struggled against a disciplined bowling attack, managing only 73/7 in their allocated 10 overs. The Strikers' response was emphatic, with opener Kusal Perera's masterful unbeaten 56 steering them to victory in just 6.2 overs.

, who recorded outstanding figures expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, "This was a must-win game for us, and we're still in contention now. We need to carry this momentum forward as it's a short format with little margin for error. We performed as a team today, which is crucial with three important games ahead of us."

New York Strikers will look to continue their winning momentum when they face UP Nawabs in their upcoming match. This victory has significantly boosted their chances of qualifying for the playoffs in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.