NA panel for zero tolerance for malpractices in MDCAT retake

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has advocated for complete oversight and zero tolerance for malpractices in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) retake which is due in a couple of weeks. The Committee convened on Tuesday in the parliament house to deliberate on the admission test, which is set to take place as a retest following earlier concerns. The meeting focused on reviewing the progress and arrangements made for the examination, particularly in light of past challenges. During the meeting, the Committee members emphasized the importance of implementing stringent measures to ensure a smooth and transparent MDCAT retest. The Committee stressed the need for strong monitoring systems to be in place throughout the examination process. The members also urged the relevant authorities to take extra precautions to guarantee the security and fairness of the test, to uphold its credibility. The session also intended to include briefing on the working and performance of Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, Islamabad, and other legislative matters related to national health services. However, due to the ongoing law and order situation in the capital, these discussions were deferred until the next meeting. The Committee reaffirmed its commitment to improving healthcare services and medical education and pledged to continue addressing these critical issues in future sessions. The meeting was attended by MNAs, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr. Shaista Khan, Dr. Darshan, Ms. Sabheen Ghoury, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms. Farah Naz Akbar and Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz. The meeting also included participation of senior officers from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and its attached departments.