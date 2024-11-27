National grid: Electricity generation drops by 5.43pc in first four months

ISLAMABAD - The electricity generation, linked to the national grid, has declined by 5.43 percent during the first four months of the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25. The revelation was made in a public hearing conducted by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on the Central Power Purchasing Agency’s (CPPA-G) request to refund Rs1.0159 per unit to consumers on account of monthly FCA for October 2024.

During the hearing, it was informed that the power generation in October 2024 increased by 7 percent to 10,262 GWh from 9,572GWh during the same month last year, however, in comparison with the generation of 12,487 GWh, in September 2024, it has declined by almost 18 percent. However, during the first four months of the ongoing fiscal year (July to October) the generation declined by 5.43 percent. During the hearing, it was informed that actual fuel rate stood at Rs9.25 per unit against reference price of Rs 10.27 per unit registering a reduction of Rs1.0159 per unit. The accumulative impact of relief due to cut in electricity prices would be Rs 10.14 billion for the consumers in electricity bills. According to the data shared with Nepra, the CPPA-G informed that a total of 10,262GWh electricity was generated in October 2024 at the cost of Rs92.966 billion (or Rs9.0589 per unit).

Moreover, 9,981GWh was delivered to Ex-Wapda Discos at Rs92.413 billion (Rs9.2593 per unit), including previous adjustment of Rs1.091 billion or Re0.1063 per unit, while transmission losses stood at 2.45 percent. The generation cost of the electricity increased from Rs8.2605 per unit in October 2023 to Rs9.0589 per unit during the month under consideration, however, as compared to the generation cost of Rs9.0949 in September it has slightly been decreased. According to the CPPA-G, during the month under review, hydel generation continued to be the largest contributor, making up 31.06% of total power production. Imported coal accounted for 8.79% of the electricity generation mix at a higher cost of Rs16.9110 per kWh. The share of electricity produced through local coal came in at 14.7% at a cost of Rs11.18 per unit. Only 0.02% electricity was generated with the help of expensive furnace oil, costing Rs29.14 per unit.

Electricity import from Iran comprised 0.41% of the total at a price of Rs25.3 per unit. Re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG)-based electricity played a significant role, constituting 19.51% of total generation at a cost of Rs22.6426 per kWh. Electricity production with the help of local gas supplies contributed 8.05%, costing Rs14.2504 per kWh. Nuclear power was among the least expensive, having a 14.05% share in total generation at a price of Rs1.5122 per kWh. Nepra has reserved the judgment and will announce its decision after further analysis of the data.