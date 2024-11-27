Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Nawaz Sharif hosts Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Murree

Web Desk
4:45 PM | November 27, 2024
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday in Murree, in what was described as a warm and cordial interaction.

President Lukashenko greeted Nawaz Sharif with a heartfelt embrace upon arrival, underscoring their camaraderie. The former prime minister, accompanied by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, extended a warm welcome to the Belarusian leader.

During their meeting, President Lukashenko expressed joy at reuniting with his “esteemed brother” after a long time. The leaders exchanged pleasantries, highlighting the strengthening diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Belarus.

The visit included a special luncheon hosted by Nawaz Sharif in honour of President Lukashenko, further cementing the friendly relations between the two countries.

