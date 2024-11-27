Nigeria boat accident leaves five dead, 20 missing

YENAGOA - At least five people were killed and 20 others are missing after a speedboat struck a submerged log and capsized in Nigeria’s southern state of Delta, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday. The incident happened on Friday in the remote Gbaramatu Kingdom of the state’s Warri South-West district. Emergency responders are still conducting a search and rescue operation to find the 20 missing people. Six survivors are receiving treatment at a local hospital. The Reuters Daily Briefing newsletter provides all the news you need to start your day.