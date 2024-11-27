On The Brink

As PTI workers press on towards Islamabad’s centre, the situation grows increasingly volatile. Clashes have resulted in widespread injuries, property damage, and deaths, with both sides accusing the other of responsibility for the violence. Mobile services remain disrupted for a fourth consecutive day, amplifying the sense of crisis.

PTI supporters remain adamant about staying until their demands are met, while the government, supported by the military, is equally determined to prevent a prolonged siege. With each confrontation, the stances of both sides harden, pushing the conflict towards a dangerous point of no return, where only animosity and vengeance will dominate the narrative.

Both parties must recognise the perilous trajectory they are on and step back from the brink. Protests are a legitimate means of expressing demands, but resolution can only be achieved through dialogue. For dialogue to occur, both sides must preserve enough goodwill to seek common ground. If force continues to escalate on either side, the opportunity for compromise will vanish entirely.

The PTI must acknowledge that its unyielding march risks descending into chaos and must work with the government to turn this movement into an organised, lawful protest rather than an invasion of the capital. On the other hand, the government must allow the PTI space to protest peacefully, respecting their constitutional right to assembly while ensuring they are kept away from sensitive government installations.

This is the moment for back-channel negotiations and trusted intermediaries to de-escalate tensions. The situation is akin to a powder keg, where one rash move—such as the arrest of Bushra Bibi or an attack on government facilities—could ignite a much larger conflagration. Cooler heads must prevail, and both sides must leave room for an exit strategy to ensure that the current chaos does not spiral into an indefinite and unmanageable crisis.