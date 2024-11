A Rawalpindi sessions judge approved a one-day physical remand for 35 individuals arrested during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest.

The suspects included five detained at Hassanabdal police station and 30 from another station. They were presented before the sessions court as the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge was unavailable.

The accused are facing terrorism-related charges and are scheduled to appear before the ATC on Thursday.