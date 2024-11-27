Open court held for PESCO consumers

Dera ismail khan - Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) for the Mandhraan Sub-Division, Engr. Naeem Uddin, held an open court to address the issues of electricity consumers.

The open court was conducted following the instructions of PESCO Dera Circle Superintending Engineer (SE) Fida Muhammad Mehsud and was attended by a number of electricity consumers. The consumers raised their issues before the SDO.

The SDO issued necessary directives to address the consumers’ concerns. The PESCO consumers thanked the SDO and especially PESCO Dera Circle SE Fida Muhammad Mehsud for organizing forums to resolve their issues.

Later, a PESCO team, led by SDO Engr Naeem Uddin, removed 11 illegal connections during an operation against power theft and the recovery of pending dues in various areas.

The PESCO team removed 11 direct hooks and registered cases against the power thieves at the concerned police stations.