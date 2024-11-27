Outsourcing for Impact

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) have grown in popularity in policy discussions around the world. The idea is simple: combine the efficiency and innovation of the private sector with the scale and mandate of the public sector. The result? Ideally, better services for citizens without overburdening government systems. Healthcare, in particular, has seen some noteworthy successes with PPPs. In India, rural health services have expanded through private sector management, while Brazil’s outsourced hospitals have delivered lower mortality rates than their public counterparts. Even South Africa, battling numerous healthcare challenges, set up renal dialysis providers through a PPP model, extending access to critical care. These examples make one thing clear: when done right, PPPs work.

But these global successes raise an important question: could similar models be implemented locally?

In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, public healthcare facilities in remote districts suffer from chronic staff shortages. Despite repeated attempts to fill sanctioned positions, doctors and other medical staff are often unwilling to serve in remote areas due to inadequate incentives, poor infrastructure, and security concerns. The absence of specialized human resources in these regions has led to facilities operating below capacity, or in some cases, remaining non-functional. Additionally, the government’s health budget, though sizable, is often consumed by inefficiencies. Bureaucratic red tape, delayed procurement processes, and lack of real-time financial management result in funds being tied up in administrative processes, leaving critical needs such as medicine procurement and facility maintenance unmet. This leaves rural hospitals and primary healthcare facilities poorly equipped to deliver healthcare services. This is where the PPP model has gained traction as a potential solution, and KP has been one of the provinces at the forefront of experimenting with it.

KP’s experiment with outsourcing primary healthcare facilities to PPHI started in 2006 with six districts and expanded to 17 districts but delivered mixed results until the contract was terminated in 2016.

In 2020, the KP government outsourced 19 secondary hospitals in two phases. The hospitals, most of them in the newly merged districts of KP, were in extremely run down conditions with poor service delivery. Post outsourcing, the facilities showed promising results – both facility readiness and service delivery indicators picked up rapidly. Independent assessments found that outsourced hospitals performed better than non-outsourced ones on multiple fronts. These hospitals performed better on both service utilization (OPD, IPD, surgery and delivery rates), and service readiness (hygiene standards, medicine, equipment and HR availability).

But as promising as these indicators were, deeper structural issues in the way our public sector works soon surfaced - delayed financial disbursements, governance lapses, gaps in contracting and several departmental enquiries and legal cases affected service delivery. By 2023, 11 out of 19 outsourced hospitals, particularly in newly merged districts, were on the brink of financial collapse. Staff at several facilities went without salaries for months, and many hospitals reported shortages of essential supplies like medicines and syringes. The lesson here is clear: the success of PPPs depends not just on outsourcing management, but on building a robust system of governance that holds private partners accountable and ensures that public funds are disbursed on schedule. Without these foundational elements, even the most well-intentioned PPPs will falter.

However, it’s crucial not to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The potential of outsourcing healthcare remains immense, particularly in KP’s most underserved regions. Take the Battagram project, for example. Launched in 2008 after the devastating earthquake, it remains one of the most successful examples of PPPs in KP. Under a tripartite partnership between the KP government, the World Bank, and Save the Children, the project saw outpatient visits triple, and child immunization rates increase sevenfold. By granting private partners operational autonomy while ensuring close cooperation with local authorities, the project transformed healthcare delivery in a remote, neglected district. Similar results are possible for other remote districts. Addressing these challenges would need some innovation in the way the government purchases healthcare services for its citizens. The question isn’t whether PPP can work—it can. The real question is how we can ensure that it works better. KP’s next step should be identification of districts or facilities which are consuming budget but performing poorly. These offer the greatest potential for transformative change through private sector involvement.

At the risk of oversimplification, a few things need to be fixed before moving forward with the reform. Firstly, the Health Foundation, an autonomous body responsible for steering PPPs for the Department of Health, needs to be strengthened with new staff with the technical capacity to improve accountability of outsourced hospitals through better monitoring and evaluation as well as contract management, ideally from the open market instead of deputations. Its role, under the Health Foundation Act 2016 and Health Foundation Rules 2017, must be clarified in the process in relation to all stakeholders especially the Department of Health. Secondly, the government must also streamline its budgetary and release processes to prevent the kind of delays that crippled earlier PPPs. And finally, contracts must be tied to clear, and measurable outcomes to ensure quality service delivery.

PPPs, when properly managed, can bring agility, innovation, and efficiency. In the context of KP’s healthcare system, they have improved access and quality of health care in geographically remote districts. But they require strong governance, consistent funding, and a commitment to accountability from both public and private stakeholders. If KP can get this balance right, it could unlock the full potential of outsourcing to transform healthcare for millions in the province’s most vulnerable areas. KP has spent decades worth of development budget to establish public sector health infrastructure, it now must fully operationalize these facilities, and outsourcing can be that tool. The opportunity is there—the question is whether we’re ready to seize it.

Mir Sana Ullah Khan

The writer is a Fulbright Scholar, holding a Master’s degree from Columbia University, and is currently working in the development sector. His X handle is @MirSanaullah