Ozone Layer Depletion

The ozone layer, found 15–30 km above the Earth’s surface, contains a high concentration of ozone (O₃), a gas that, despite being toxic, plays a critical role in shielding life on Earth. It absorbs harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, protecting living organisms from its damaging effects.

Human activities, however, are depleting this vital shield. Technologies that emit chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), chlorine, and bromine—found in refrigerators, air conditioners, fire extinguishers, and aerosol products—are major culprits. A single chlorine atom can destroy 100,000 ozone molecules.

Ozone depletion increases UV radiation exposure, leading to health issues such as skin cancer, cataracts, and weakened immune systems. It also harms plants and ecosystems. I urge nations to prioritise efforts to protect the ozone layer. Without collective action, life on Earth will face grave challenges in the future.

SANA BALOCH,

Balochistan.