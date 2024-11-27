Pakistan and South Korea conduct joint naval exercise in North Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship PNS Zulfiquar recently completed a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Republic of Korea Navy Ship WANG GEON in the North Arabian Sea. The two ships, operating under Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) task forces CTF-150 and CTF-151, engaged in tactical maneuvers and communication drills aimed at enhancing operational interoperability and strengthening professional ties between the two navies.

The exercise focused on deterring illicit maritime activities such as piracy and drug trafficking, which threaten security in international waters. Both navies reaffirmed their commitment to maritime security and cooperation in the strategically important region. The successful exercise highlights the continued collaboration between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea in supporting global maritime stability.