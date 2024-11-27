Wednesday, November 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan and South Korea conduct joint naval exercise in North Arabian Sea

Pakistan and South Korea conduct joint naval exercise in North Arabian Sea
Web Desk
6:00 PM | November 27, 2024
National

Pakistan Navy Ship PNS Zulfiquar recently completed a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Republic of Korea Navy Ship WANG GEON in the North Arabian Sea. The two ships, operating under Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) task forces CTF-150 and CTF-151, engaged in tactical maneuvers and communication drills aimed at enhancing operational interoperability and strengthening professional ties between the two navies.

The exercise focused on deterring illicit maritime activities such as piracy and drug trafficking, which threaten security in international waters. Both navies reaffirmed their commitment to maritime security and cooperation in the strategically important region. The successful exercise highlights the continued collaboration between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea in supporting global maritime stability.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1732681367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024