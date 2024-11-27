Pakistan thump Bangladesh in Blind Cricket T20 World Cup

LAHORE - Pakistan’s blind cricket team continued its winning streak in the Blind Cricket T20 World Cup with a commanding 8-wicket victory over Bangladesh at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground, Lahore. This marks Pakistan’s second consecutive win in the tournament, further solidifying their strong start.

Bangladesh, electing to bat first, posted a total of 145-6 in their allotted 20 overs. Muhammad Salman was the standout performer for Bangladesh, scoring 43 off 31 balls, supported by Tarif Rehan’s 30 runs off 32 deliveries. Pakistan’s disciplined bowling restricted the Bangladeshi side from achieving a bigger total.

In reply, Pakistan’s batters delivered a clinical performance, chasing down the target in just 12.4 overs. Muhammad Safdar laid a solid foundation with 41 runs off 29 balls, while Niamatullah contributed 34 runs off an equal number of deliveries. However, it was Badar Munir’s explosive unbeaten 28 off 9 balls that sealed the victory in style for Pakistan.

The match featured Provincial Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial and Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Syed Sultan Shah as special guests. During the post-match ceremony, Muhammad Salman was named emerging player of the match, while Pakistan’s Badar Munir was awarded player of the match for his match-winning performance.

Talking to media, Muzaffar Khan Sial said that the respect of the country has been increased to a great extent due to the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup being held in Pakistan. He expressed the hope that Pakistan will be the winner of the Blind World Cup. “Punjab government is extending every kind of help in organising the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup.”

PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah thanked the Secretary Sports Punjab for extending full support for the smooth holding of Blind Cricket World Cup. “Our team is performing well and hopefully; we will win the World Cup.” Elsewhere in the tournament, Afghanistan received a walkover against India in their scheduled match for Nov 26. At the Ghani Institute Cricket Ground, Nepal edged out South Africa in a nail-biting contest, winning by 11 runs. Nepal posted 198-4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Naresh Chaudhary’s commanding 80 off 57 balls and Sagar Lama’s brisk 40 off 29. South Africa’s Buhle Bhidla scored an unbeaten century (100 off 71 balls), but their total of 187 for 2 fell short. Today (Wednesday), South Africa will vie against Sri Lanka at 9:00 am at Ghani Institute Ground while Pakistan will compete against Nepal at 1:00 pm at Ghani Institute Ground and Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan at 10:00 am at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground.