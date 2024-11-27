Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Peace Committee member survives in bomb attack in S Waziristan

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

South Waziristan  -   In the Wana Doag area, a vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled bomb on Karikot Road on Tuesday. The explosion occurred near Imperial School, targeting the vehicle of Peace Committee member Saif-ur-Rehman.

According to initial reports, Commander Saif-ur-Rehman remained unharmed, but his two security guards were injured. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the blast. The injured were immediately transferred to Wana Headquarters Hospital, where doctors have stated that both are out of danger.

