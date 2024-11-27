Performance of Family Welfare Assistants reviewed

Peshawar - The Population Welfare Department, District Peshawar, conducted a monthly performance review meeting for Family Welfare Assistants.

The meeting was attended by Deputy District Population Officer Kashif Fida, Demographer Shahid Murad, Tehsil Supervisor Imranullah Khan, and all welfare centre assistants.

During the meeting, the monthly performance of welfare centres in Peshawar was reviewed, and strategies were outlined for further improvement. Sami Ullah Khalil, an officer from the Population Welfare Department, conducted a detailed evaluation of the performance and targets of the welfare centres.

He directed the staff to provide the best facilities and address any shortcomings promptly. Family Welfare Assistants were instructed to ensure regular attendance and perform their duties diligently.

Addressing the participants, Kashif Fida and Shahid Murad emphasised the importance of raising awareness about proper spacing between children.

They further stated that the primary goal of the Population Welfare Department is to promote public awareness about family planning and bring about positive behavioural change.

The officials urged the staff at welfare centres to take proactive steps to promote family planning and ensure that government-provided facilities reach the public. They reminded the staff that the government is investing resources to improve these services, and it is their responsibility to implement them effectively.

Additionally, both male and female assistants were instructed to intensify awareness campaigns about dengue prevention. Residents in dengue-affected areas should be educated on precautionary measures to combat the disease effectively.