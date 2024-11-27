Wednesday, November 27, 2024
PIMS denies PTI protest deaths, Interior Minister condemns claims

Web Desk
6:33 PM | November 27, 2024
National

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has issued a clarification denying rumors circulating on social media about fatalities during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest. The hospital stated that while 66 security personnel and 36 civilians were treated for injuries at its emergency department, the majority were discharged after receiving first aid, with only a few remaining under observation.

In a statement, PIMS refuted the claims of deaths among the protesters, which had been widely circulated by PTI supporters. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called the allegations of fatalities “baseless” and criticized PTI for propagating false claims. He added that no firearms were issued to the police during the protest and that officers were only equipped with batons. Naqvi challenged PTI to provide evidence of any deaths, stating that no hospitals had reported fatalities.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, reaffirmed that the party would continue its sit-in protests despite the recent crackdown in Islamabad. In a press conference in Mansehra, Gandapur condemned the violence against PTI workers and announced financial compensation of Rs 10 million for the families of those allegedly martyred during the protests. He emphasized that PTI’s peaceful protests were met with gunfire, and he vowed to persist with the sit-in until the party’s demands, including the release of Imran Khan and fair elections, were met.

The ongoing unrest highlights deepening tensions between PTI and the government, with both sides accusing each other of undermining democracy and resorting to violence.

