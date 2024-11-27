PM Shehbaz Sharif criticizes PTI’s protest tactics, highlights economic progress

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed a crucial federal cabinet session on Wednesday, emphasizing that Pakistan could no longer afford violent politics.

“Today’s session is vital as the country must move beyond destructive political tactics,” the PM remarked, criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for resorting to violence in its protests.

He accused PTI's leadership of disregarding democratic values and questioned their motives, suggesting they were troubled by Pakistan’s economic recovery.

The Prime Minister highlighted the government’s 16 months of hard work in steering the economy toward stability, stating, “Even our harshest critics admit the economy is now on a positive trajectory. Should we destroy this progress for their [PTI’s] agenda?”

He commended the military’s support for the government's efforts and drew comparisons between PTI’s aggressive methods and the peaceful protests held in the past by PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F.

The PM also criticized recent remarks made by Bushra Bibi regarding Saudi Arabia, calling them anti-state and unacceptable.

Acknowledging the dedication of Islamabad police, Rangers, and security personnel, the Prime Minister praised their role in maintaining peace. He also lauded the efforts of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar for their leadership in ensuring stability during the unrest.