Wednesday, November 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz Sharif criticizes PTI’s protest tactics, highlights economic progress

PM Shehbaz Sharif criticizes PTI’s protest tactics, highlights economic progress
Web Desk
8:38 PM | November 27, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed a crucial federal cabinet session on Wednesday, emphasizing that Pakistan could no longer afford violent politics.

“Today’s session is vital as the country must move beyond destructive political tactics,” the PM remarked, criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for resorting to violence in its protests.

He accused PTI's leadership of disregarding democratic values and questioned their motives, suggesting they were troubled by Pakistan’s economic recovery.

The Prime Minister highlighted the government’s 16 months of hard work in steering the economy toward stability, stating, “Even our harshest critics admit the economy is now on a positive trajectory. Should we destroy this progress for their [PTI’s] agenda?”

He commended the military’s support for the government's efforts and drew comparisons between PTI’s aggressive methods and the peaceful protests held in the past by PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F.

Lebanon maintains border crossing with Syria after cease-fire

The PM also criticized recent remarks made by Bushra Bibi regarding Saudi Arabia, calling them anti-state and unacceptable.

Acknowledging the dedication of Islamabad police, Rangers, and security personnel, the Prime Minister praised their role in maintaining peace. He also lauded the efforts of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar for their leadership in ensuring stability during the unrest.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1732681367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024