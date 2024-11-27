PPP leaders term PTI protest violent attack

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday termed Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)’s protest as an “unforgivable” violent attack.

PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of Rangers personnel in an attack on Srinagar Highway.

Condemning the attack, Bukhari labelled the perpetrators as “unforgivable” and demanded that those responsible should be quickly brought to justice. He stressed that the Rangers, who were safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, deserve full support and respect.

Bukhari also criticised the use of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s resources to spread chaos and instability, accusing the ruling provincial government of turning Islamabad into a battlefield while ignoring the growing threat of terrorism within the province.

He extended condolences to the families of the martyred Rangers personnel, praying for their strength and solace. Separately, PPP leader Shazia Marri, accused PTI of engaging in divisive politics at a time when the nation’s focus should be on countering terrorism and addressing pressing issues.

She alleged that PTI’s actions during key international events, such as the recent visit of the Vice President of China and the current visit of Belarusian President, were intended to harm the country’s reputation and deter foreign investment.

Marri urged national unity in welcoming foreign delegations and promoting economic opportunities.

She criticised PTI for its past governance failures, including economic mismanagement and diplomatic isolation, and called on all political forces to prioritize national interest over personal or political agendas.

Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), condemned the deaths of Rangers personnel during PTI-led protests.

She termed the violence and destruction of property in the name of protests as unacceptable and contrary to principles of peace. Rubina Khalid stated that PTI’s behaviour reflects a disregard for law enforcement and a preference for politics of unrest.

She criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for its failure to maintain law and order, particularly in incidents like the tragic loss of innocent lives in Parachinar.

She expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and stressed that political parties should protect citizens rather than endanger them.