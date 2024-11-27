Practical Diplomacy

While the capital remained engulfed in protests, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to discuss a range of bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation. Despite the tense political climate, the government’s ability to facilitate this visit and pursue diplomatic engagement with the international community is commendable. The meeting proved fruitful and significant for several reasons.

First, the two nations signed eight memorandums of understanding and agreements across various sectors, including technology transfer, agriculture, and the export of Pakistani textiles to Belarus. These initiatives hold promise for Pakistan’s struggling export economy, while also addressing critical needs such as climate-resilient agricultural practices and industrial modernisation—areas where Pakistan lags behind many developing nations. Politically, these agreements with Belarus underscore Pakistan’s pragmatic foreign policy strategy.

Belarus, aligned with Russia, stands opposed to NATO in Europe. Pakistan has wisely refrained from taking sides in this conflict, maintaining a balanced approach that prioritises its own national interests. Historically, Pakistan has cultivated relations with Russia, Belarus, and NATO countries, resisting external pressure to align exclusively with one bloc. To abandon this neutral stance would compromise Pakistan’s strategic autonomy.

Just as Pakistan has successfully balanced its relationships with rival powers like Saudi Arabia and Iran or the United States and China, it must continue to navigate the delicate balance between Russia and NATO. Each relationship offers unique opportunities for economic and political gain, and Pakistan must maximise these bilateral potentials while remaining uninvolved in their conflicts.

President Lukashenko’s invitation for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Belarus presents an opportunity to build on the progress made during this visit. Strengthening these ties can further solidify the partnerships forged in Islamabad and contribute to Pakistan’s broader diplomatic and economic goals.