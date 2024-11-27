President Lukashenko, General Munir discuss defense, regional security

The President of the Republic of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, met with Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in Islamabad today.

The discussion encompassed matters of mutual interest, prospects for defense cooperation, and regional security dynamics.

The Army Chief emphasized Pakistan’s appreciation for Belarus’s contributions to global and regional affairs, expressing a desire to strengthen and expand bilateral ties.

President Aleksandr Lukashenko praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their significant role in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.