Wednesday, November 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

President Lukashenko, General Munir discuss defense, regional security

President Lukashenko, General Munir discuss defense, regional security
Web Desk
10:35 PM | November 27, 2024
National

The President of the Republic of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, met with Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in Islamabad today.

The discussion encompassed matters of mutual interest, prospects for defense cooperation, and regional security dynamics.

The Army Chief emphasized Pakistan’s appreciation for Belarus’s contributions to global and regional affairs, expressing a desire to strengthen and expand bilateral ties.

President Aleksandr Lukashenko praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their significant role in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1732681367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024