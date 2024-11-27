PTI agitation mars KP livestock sector

Peshawar - The ongoing protests, demonstrations, and agitation politics by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have severely disrupted various sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including livestock and poultry.

In the wake of road blockages and closures of motorways due to violent protests by PTI workers, the province has witnessed a sharp rise in the prices of animals and poultry, further compounding the difficulties faced by the public.

Misal Khan, a retired government employee, shared his frustrations at the Lala Kala cattle market in Peshawar, saying, “I came from Nowshera to buy a buffalo for my son’s wedding, but the prices are beyond what I can afford. A buffalo is being sold for Rs3 lac to Rs4 lac, compared to Rs250,000 before the PTI protests,” he said.

He noted that these price hikes are particularly affecting middle-class families, who are already burdened with rising living costs in KP.

Mosa Khan, an interprovincial livestock dealer at the same market, revealed that he had invested around Rs2 million to transport cattle from Qasur, Punjab, to meet the demand for marriage season livestock in KP. However, due to the ongoing PTI protests and agitation, his shipment had not arrived, leading to significant financial losses. The prolonged protests have resulted in a scarcity of animals, driving prices even higher.

The price hike is attributed to shortages of livestock, including buffalo, cows, and oxen, resulting from the blockade of roads and highways between provinces.

The poultry sector has also been severely impacted, with chicken prices soaring in the province, where a two-kilogram live chicken is being sold for Rs1200 these days. The shortage of chickens coming from neighbouring districts such as Mansehra, Batagram, and Abbottabad, as well as from Punjab, has exacerbated the problems.

Arbab Usman Khan, an administrator of the Lala Kala cattle market, confirmed the shortage of animals, attributing the rise in prices to limited livestock availability. He added that the closure of roads has disrupted the supply chain, further driving up costs for both domestic and imported animals.

He predicted that if PTI’s protests continue, prices would keep rising, potentially delaying wedding ceremonies and other events reliant on livestock for traditional rituals.

Local businesses, especially those selling Chappli Kabab, are also feeling the pinch.

Haji Arif Khan, the owner of a well-known Chappli Kabab house in Peshawar, lamented the shortage of meat in the market. “Our business was thriving during the marriage season, but now we’re struggling due to the lack of meat supply. The prices of dairy products and other ingredients have also risen,” he said. Arif Khan feared that if the protests persist, many labourers may lose their jobs, further deepening the economic woes of the region.

Political experts have weighed in on the impact of PTI’s agitations and protests in the federal capital.

Former Chairman of the Political Science Department at the University of Peshawar, Professor Dr ZA Hilali, criticised the reliance on agitation politics, which he said has historically undermined democratic governance in Pakistan. He noted that such political unrest, characterized by long marches and sit-ins, detracted from the stability necessary for economic growth and prosperity in Pakistan.

He pointed to Pakistan’s troubled political history, where agitation movements have often resulted in military interventions and the overthrow of democratically elected governments.

He stated that democracy thrives on continuity and respect for electoral mandates, not on disrupting the political process through street protests. He pointed to past instances, such as the 1977 general elections and the 2014 PTI sit-in, where political unrest severely destabilized the country’s governance.

Political leaders have also weighed in on the situation.

PML-N’s KP Information Secretary, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, accused PTI of indulging in “aimless agitation politics,” which he argued would only exacerbate the suffering of the people. He claimed that PTI’s actions were a diversionary tactic, intended to deflect attention from governance failures in KP, particularly in relation to the Billion Trees Project and the ongoing issues with the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar.

Former KP Minister Wajid Ali Khan echoed this sentiment, calling PTI’s agitation a “political gimmick.” He contended that PTI’s rhetoric had increasingly targeted state institutions, damaging Pakistan’s political and economic stability.

He emphasized that the people of KP, who are heavily reliant on the transport and tourism sectors, would bear the brunt of the road blockages and protests.

The experts agreed that Pakistan’s future lies in political maturity and constructive engagement, rather than disruptive protests. They stressed that the country’s leaders, both in government and opposition, must prioritize the collective well-being of the people, fostering a tolerant and stable political environment that will enable Pakistan to achieve its true potential.

The experts expressed the hope that PTI would withdraw its protest and resolve PTI founder cases in court, which they saw as a dignified solution to achieving relief within the democratic system.