PTV celebrates 60th anniversary

LAHORE - The sixtieth anniversary of Pakistan Television was celebrated here and across the country on Tuesday. It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan Television (PTV) commenced its first transmission in 1964 from Lahore. Special programmes and documentary shows were aired on Tuesday. Meanwhile, from its modest beginnings to becoming Pakistan’s representative globally, PTV in its long journey established itself in the field of entertainment and news. Being the largest Television Network, PTV is serving about ninety-two percent of the population and having largest terrestrial infrastructure of the country. A former PTV producer Agha Qaiser told that Pakistan entered into Television Broadcasting age with a small pilot TV Station established at Lahore from where transmission was first beamed in Black & White with effect from 26 Nov 1964. Television centres were established in Karachi and Rawalpindi/Islamabad in 1967 and in Peshawar and Quetta in 1974, he informed.

While introducing the sophisticated branch of the electronic media in the country, Qaiser said that the broad perspective of the premier TV was to kept in mind to inform and educate the people through wholesome entertainment. No doubt PTV inculcated in them a greater awareness of their own history, heritage, current problems and development as well as knowledge of the world at large, he said.